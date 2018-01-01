Attorney general releases statement on delayed Alabama execution

Alabama's attorney general called the delay of execution for an Alabama inmate "disappointing."

Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a statement Friday stating that his office opposed "delay tactics" and would continue to pursue the execution of his death sentence.

“After prior rulings that Vernon Madison is competent to face execution for the murder of a Mobile police officer 32 years ago – a cold blooded crime for which there is no doubt he is guilty – it is disappointing that justice is again delayed for the victim’s family," Marshall said in the statement.

Madison, 67, was scheduled to die Thursday night for the 1985 killing of a Mobile police officer.

His attorneys claim Madison has stroke-induced dementia that has left him unable to remember killing Officer Julius Schulte, or to understand his looming execution. They argued the court should stop the planned injection to review whether executing someone in such a mental condition violates evolving standards of decency and a ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

They also argue that a judge shouldn't have sentenced Madison to death when jurors recommended life imprisonment.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued the stay of execution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.