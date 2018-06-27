Clear
Death of Attorney General Steve Marshall's wife ruled a suicide

According to the Attorney General, Bridgett Marshall shot herself in her apartment on Sunday.

Attorney General Steve Marshall held a news conference today concerning the death of his wife, Bridgett Marshall. 

According to the Attorney General, Bridgett Marshall shot herself in her apartment in Tennessee on Sunday. Bridgett was dependent on Opioids, Hydrocodone and Fentanyl, Marshall said. 

The Attorney General's office released a statement Sunday. "We are saddened to report that Bridgette Marshall, wife of Attorney General Steve Marshall, passed away after a long struggle with mental illness."

She and Steve were married on February 22, 2002. Their daughter, Faith, works in elementary education. 

