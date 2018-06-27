Attorney General Steve Marshall held a news conference today concerning the death of his wife, Bridgett Marshall.
Scroll for more content...
According to the Attorney General, Bridgett Marshall shot herself in her apartment in Tennessee on Sunday. Bridgett was dependent on Opioids, Hydrocodone and Fentanyl, Marshall said.
The Attorney General's office released a statement Sunday. "We are saddened to report that Bridgette Marshall, wife of Attorney General Steve Marshall, passed away after a long struggle with mental illness."
She and Steve were married on February 22, 2002. Their daughter, Faith, works in elementary education.
Related Content
- Death of Attorney General Steve Marshall's wife ruled a suicide
- Wife of Alabama's Attorney General has died
- Opioid addiction the focus of Huntsville visit by Attorney General Steve Marshall
- Death of Alabama inmate ruled suicide
- Florence death ruled as homicide
- Coroner: Colbert Heights High School assistant coach's death ruled a suicide
- Moore's wife: 'One of our attorneys is a Jew'
- Former Alabama attorney general Troy King running for office again
- Attorney general releases statement on delayed Alabama execution
- Alabama attorney general launches lab to fight cybercrime