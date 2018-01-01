Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

Attorney: Alabama won't try again after aborted execution

The state called off Doyle Lee Hamm's execution last month after several failed attempts to connect an intravenous line.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2018 7:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2018 7:43 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An attorney says Alabama will not make another attempt to execute an ailing inmate who had his lethal injection halted when the team could not find a usable vein.

Scroll for more content...

Attorney Bernard Harcourt said Tuesday that the state will not seek a second execution date for Doyle Lee Hamm under a settlement reached Monday to end ongoing litigation.

Harcourt wrote in an email that the settlement terms were confidential, but will end efforts to set another execution date.

The Alabama attorney general's office did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Hamm has battled lymphoma and hepatitis. The state called off Hamm's execution last month after several failed attempts to connect an intravenous line.

Hamm was given a death sentence for the 1987 slaying of a motel clerk.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events