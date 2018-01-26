Attempts to get copy of 911 call of Fayetteville Fire Chief using racial slurs denied

WAAY 31’s request to obtain a copy of the 911 call made by the former Fayetteville Fire Chief accused of using a racial slur was denied.

Police arrested Horace Caudle, 27, in connection with the attempted aggravated robbery of Fayetteville Fire Chief Danny Travis back in December. That assault is what lead up to 911 in which the N-word was reportedly used.

WAAY 31 put in a request for the 911 recording last week and received notice from the Fayetteville - Lincoln County Emergency Communication chair rejecting our request.

The letter reads in part:

“Due to the ongoing criminal ligation involving these recordings, the request for these recordings cannot be released at this time.” Fayetteville-Lincoln Co. Emergency Communication Chair Murray Blackwelder wrote.

The criminal ligation stems from an incident that occurred back on December 15 in which the former Fire Chief and his wife were victims of an attempted armed robbery. According to the police report, Travis was entering his vehicle when he approached by a men with a handgun demanding his wallet. The document also revealed that Travis was pistol whipped, before the suspect took off running.

In the following days, one of the responding Fayetteville officers filed a Title 6 Complaint alleging that the former fire chief reportedly called him the N word.

Scott Collins, Fayetteville City Administrator, told WAAY 31 he has listened to the 911 call, but with the pending federal complaint, he could not tell us exactly what was said.

“We’ve conveyed the message that certain things will not be tolerated by the workforce in the city of Fayetteville and we’ve taken the appropriate action to address it,” Collins said.

Travis was suspended and quickly retired amidst the allegations.

Fayetteville-Lincoln Co. Emergency Communication Chair, who also happens to be the Lincoln County Sheriff told WAAY 31 the denial was mainly due to the fact that they did not want to jeopardize the criminal investigation on the attack. Blackwelder, however, has not listened to the recording.