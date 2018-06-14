LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Atlanta-to-Los Angeles-area flight has made an emergency landing in Arkansas after a smoky odor was reported in the rear of the airplane.
Delta Flight 1941 landed at Little Rock on Thursday and taxied to a gate. Airline spokesman Michael Thomas said in a statement that passengers were placed on another airplane to continue their trip to Orange County, California.
The cause of the odor wasn't immediately known. The company cited a "possible maintenance issue."
The plane also had a crew of six.
Data from the flight-tracking site www.flightaware.com showed that the Boeing 757-200 was 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Little Rock and flying at 36,000 feet (10,970 meters) when it changed its course.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
6/14/2018 4:23:07 PM (GMT -5:00)
Related Content
- Atlanta to LA-area flight has emergency landing in Arkansas
- Atlanta-bound Delta jet makes emergency landing in Nigeria
- Power Outage in Atlanta Grounds Flights, Strands Passengers
- Southwest Flight 957 makes unplanned landing with broken window
- Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta
- Ditto Landing Improvements and Renovations
- Arkansas hires SMU's Chad Morris as new football coach
- Arkansas Supreme Court says state can enforce voter ID law
- Veteran Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis dies after stroke
- Atlanta airport Wi-Fi finally operating after attack