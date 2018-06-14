Atlanta to LA-area flight has emergency landing in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Atlanta-to-Los Angeles-area flight has made an emergency landing in Arkansas after a smoky odor was reported in the rear of the airplane.

Delta Flight 1941 landed at Little Rock on Thursday and taxied to a gate. Airline spokesman Michael Thomas said in a statement that passengers were placed on another airplane to continue their trip to Orange County, California.

The cause of the odor wasn't immediately known. The company cited a "possible maintenance issue."

The plane also had a crew of six.

Data from the flight-tracking site www.flightaware.com showed that the Boeing 757-200 was 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Little Rock and flying at 36,000 feet (10,970 meters) when it changed its course.

