Atlanta airport Wi-Fi finally operating after attack

The system has been down since a ransomware cyberattack hit the city's computer network on March 22.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2018 7:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2018 7:55 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Travelers at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta can once again use free Wi-Fi to go online after a cyberattack that hit the city last month.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sent a tweet Monday saying that its free Wi-Fi is up and running. The message adds: "To all - thank you for your patience."

Officials say the attack didn't affect safety at the airport, but the Wi-Fi and flight information systems were taken down as a precaution. They say the attack included the encryption of some city data and caused outages for numerous city computer systems.

City officials haven't said whether they paid the $51,000 ransom demanded by hackers.

