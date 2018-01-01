Athens woman shot and killed overnight

Athens police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead late Thursday night.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Levert Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found Cheryl Holt, 35, in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to the chest, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said. Holt died before paramedics arrived, he said.

Holt's husband told officers he accidentally shot his wife, Johnson said.

No one has been arrested for the shooting.

Athens police are investigating the shooting, and Johnson said the Limestone County District Attorney will determine if the case should go before a grand jury.