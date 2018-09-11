An alley way in Athens will soon get a new look thanks to students from Athens Renaissance School.

WAAY 31 caught up with the students to learn their plans.

The alley located next to UG White Merchantile on Jefferson and Market Street is a bit of an eye sore. The students at Athens Renaissance School decided to give it a makeover and turn it into a place where people can hangout while waiting to eat at the restaurant next door. They are turning the space into a "Pocket Park". The students are making some of the woodwork for the park with their own hands.

"We're gonna give it a fall theme with scarecrows and pumpkins and stuff. Put some, like, fake grass down. Just make it look attractive to people," said student Cameron Palvik.

The pop up park is temporary and will only be here for a month so you'll want to stop by and visit before it's gone.