Athens police deal with second vehicle theft in two days

A Huntsville teenager is in the hands of juvenile probation officers after Athens police said he stole a truck someone left warming up in a driveway Wednesday morning.

Police said the truck was stolen from Levert Avenue just after 6 a.m. A short time later, police saw the truck on Highway 72 going west, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.

Officers pulled the truck over on 72 at East Glenn Valley but said the driver sped off, lost control and hit a curb and speed limit sign on Glenn Valley. The driver jumped out and ran from police, who had to catch the truck and put it in park before it could hit a nearby home, Johnson said.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody after someone saw him hiding behind their home.

He was charged with first-degree theft and turned over to Limestone County juvenile probation authorities.

This is the second vehicle taken from an Athens driveway this week while the owner left it outside warming up. On Tuesday morning, police arrested a man who's accused of taking a car from a home.