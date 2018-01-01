Athens police arrest man on sex abuse charges

Neighbors -- shocked -- as a man in their neighborhood

is arrested for inappropriately touching a six year old girl.

Officials say the suspect is being held at the Limestone County jail -- but neighbors I spoke with say they're absolutely shocked to hear something like this would happen in their neighborhood.

"Well, it surprises me - I'm shocked, this is a pretty good neighborhood," said Barry Mckinney.

Mckinney doesn't live far from where Athens police say a six year old girl was inappropriately touched.

"I guess it goes to show we don't know whose living around us,"

The man Athens police say touched the young girl is Santiago De La Cruz Ramos. Investigators say it happened on North Malone street sometime over the weekend.

Ramos has been charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12.

"My prayers just go out to the family of the child,"Mckinney said.

Police say ramos and the victim are not related.