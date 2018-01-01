Clear

Athens new high school coming along

Posted: Mar. 29, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2018 5:01 PM
Posted By: Meghan Dooley

The new Athens High School is just eight months out from being finished -- and WAAY 31 got a tour of how things are coming along. 

Project coordinators say the building schedule is on time and that its 74 percent complete.

The new school is underway on highway 31 right across from the current high school -- the 57 million dollars project is expected to be ready for students in November.

The new high school will be 280 thousand square feet...And include a ninth grade academy for freshman only and a secluded courtyard, and lots of natural light. We're told the school design focuses on making students feel comfortable.

The new building also includes a competitive gym, a practice gym and a storm shelter that will also be opened to the public. The current high school will become athens middle school when the new high school opens.

