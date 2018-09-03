Clear
Athens neighbors concerned about apartments being built near homes

Athens City Council will vote if they're going to rezone the land on September 10th.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 5:22 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

A multi-million dollar luxury apartment complex could soon be built in Limestone County, but some neighbors are concerned about what it could do to the area. The proposed complex would be built on Lindsay Lane just south of Highway 72 in Athens. WAAY 31 learned the property needs to rezoned for multi-family housing.

The complex would have 480 apartment units, however, it can't be built until the 25 acre property is rezoned, according to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

Neighbors who live next to where the new complex would be built didn't want to talk on camera, but told WAAY 31 they hope the city council doesn't rezone the land. They want it to remain a field. One man we did talk to told us he doesn't know what to think about the project, but he understands why more apartments in the area might be necessary.

"There probably is definitely a need for apartments. The potential jobs and everything because of the Toyota plant. As far as whether or not this particular property right here is the best place, I'm not sure about that," said Gary Hill who lives in Athens.

According to neighbors, the developer has told them a six foot wall would be built to separate their yards from the complex. However, they think the three story apartment buildings a developer has planned will get rid of their privacy.

The City Council will vote on what happens to the land at it's next meeting.

