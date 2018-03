A single vehicle wreck leaves on Athens man dead.

Marcus Patterson, 55, was killed when the 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving ran off the road on U.S. 72 and overturned.

According to Alabama State Troopers, Patterson was not wearing a seat belt and he was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred six miles east of Athens.

No more information is available.