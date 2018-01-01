Athens man charged with sexually abusing child

An Athens man is in jail awaiting a bond hearing on a child sex abuse charge.

Jonathan Dakota Norwood, 23, was arrested Monday for sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies said they received a report Monday of a possible sexual assault at Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Investigators said Norwood is a relative of the owner of the trailer park in Elkmont where the child lives with his family.

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.