Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

Athens man charged with sexually abusing child

Jonathan Norwood was arrested Monday.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2018 12:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2018 12:23 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

An Athens man is in jail awaiting a bond hearing on a child sex abuse charge.

Scroll for more content...

Jonathan Dakota Norwood, 23, was arrested Monday for sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies said they received a report Monday of a possible sexual assault at Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Investigators said Norwood is a relative of the owner of the trailer park in Elkmont where the child lives with his family.

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events