Investigators arrest Athens man on 5 charges, bond at $20,000

Gregory Dollins

Gregory Dollins was arrested on Monday after marijuana plants, over $11,000 of stolen property, a counterfeiting device and counterfeit money were found in his possession.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 4:36 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 4:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Athens resident, Gregory Dollins, was arrested on Monday after marijuana plants, over $11,000 of stolen property, a counterfeiting device and counterfeit money were found in his possession by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. 

The Sheriff's Office discovered the illegal items while they were seeking another suspect, Rebecca Fralix, who is connected to a recent theft. She has been arrested and is now in custody of a jail in Giles County, Tennessee, awaiting to be extradited to the Limestone County Jail.

Investigators were looking for Fralix at a mobile home park on East Limestone Road when a woman told them she had been in a confrontation with her brother, Dollins, because she'd refused to plant his marijuana plants. She said that he was selling methamphetamine from her trailer. Twenty juvenile marijuana plants were seized from the scene.

Fralix was allegedly living in a trailer from which she was stealing items to trade with Dollins for narcotics. Dollins was apprehended when he arrived to the scene with a stolen saw while investigators were still there.

Dollins is being held in the Limestone County Jail on charges of Illegal Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree, Possession of a Forgery Device and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $20,000.

