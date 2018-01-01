Athens man arrested for possessing child porn on cellphone, investigators say

An Athens man is behind bars for the second time in three months after investigators say they found child pornography on his cellphone.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Jeremy Roy Cameron, 29, and charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography and one county of possession of drug paraphernalia Saturday.

Deputies seized Cameron's cellphone when he was arrested in November during a search warrant execution. In that arrest, Cameron was charged with drug trafficking among other drug crimes.

Investigators say they found the pornographic images on the phone when examining it, and they collected other electronic devices during a new search warrant execution.

Cameron was released from the Limestone County Jail on an $11,000 bond later that day.

A judge has ordered for Cameron's arrest because of the drug paraphernalia charge stemming from the most recent search warrant.