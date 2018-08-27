Clear

Athens gathering public input to revitalize downtown

Main Street Alabama will talk with several groups to create list of recommendations for how downtown should be built up.

The City of Athens is working to revitalize its downtown and wants public input to do so.

The group Main Street Alabama will be meeting with several groups of residents throughout the first half of the week to gather a diverse pool of opinions.

On Monday, they plan to drive and walk around the downtown area before they sit down with city and county elected officials as well as economic development partners.

Tuesday, the two Main Street teams will meet with business owners, students and faith leaders.

The day will be capped off with a Community Vision Session in which the public at large will be able to express their views and opinions. It will take place between 5:30 and 8:00 p.m. at Revival on Washington Street.

Wednesday will be spent finalizing their recommendations before they are presented to the public at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Finally, six weeks after Wednesday’s presentation, Main Street Alabama will use current market data to create a formalized, written report that will become the strategic plan for Main Street Athens.

