WATCH: Athens firefighters revive unresponsive dog trapped in house fire

Athens firefighters saved a dog who was unresponsive in a house fire on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road Tuesday morning.

The department posted on its Facebook page that two of its firefighters went into the burning home and found the unresponsive dog named Marley. The firefighters removed Marley, but they needed to do more to save his life.

“We are glad this had a happy ending because at first, Marley was not moving,” said fire chief Bryan Thornton.

The crews administered oxygen with a dog-sized mask, and the dog would eventually blink and sit up before receiving hugs from the family.

The only part of the house that burned in the fire was a bedroom. Athens responded in a mutual aid situation to assist Tanner and South Limestone volunteer firefighters.