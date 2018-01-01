wx_icon Huntsville 67°

wx_icon Florence 64°

wx_icon Fayetteville 64°

wx_icon Decatur 66°

wx_icon Scottsboro 63°

Clear
Fatal Crash Investigation Full Story
Weather Alerts: Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Athens crews dealing with gas leak

Homes were briefly evacuated while crews shut down the line.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 11:09 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 11:09 AM

Firefighters evacuated people from their homes when a gas line was cut on the south side of Athens Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...

A contractor accidentally cut a 6-inch gas line on Highway 31 near Huntsville Brownsferry Road just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Homes on Highway 31 and in the Pitts Boulevard area were evacuated and the road was shut down while crews worked to shut off the gas running through the line.

The gas was shut off just before 11 a.m. People were allowed to return to their homes shortly afterward.

The line is owned by American Midstream, according to a city spokesperson. Repair work could go into the night, she said. 

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events