Athens crews dealing with gas leak

Firefighters evacuated people from their homes when a gas line was cut on the south side of Athens Thursday morning.

A contractor accidentally cut a 6-inch gas line on Highway 31 near Huntsville Brownsferry Road just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Homes on Highway 31 and in the Pitts Boulevard area were evacuated and the road was shut down while crews worked to shut off the gas running through the line.

The gas was shut off just before 11 a.m. People were allowed to return to their homes shortly afterward.

The line is owned by American Midstream, according to a city spokesperson. Repair work could go into the night, she said.