Clear

Athens community drop-off event

Volunteers will be at the First National Bank at Hwy. 72 and Lindsey Lane in Athens to take the donations.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 4:25 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 4:25 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The Friendship Baptist Church in Athens is having a Community Drop-Off event Saturday, Mar. 17 from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. 

Scroll for more content...

Volunteers will be at the First National Bank at  Hwy. 72 and Lindsey Lane in Athens to take the donations. 

Donations go towards children living below the poverty line in Limestone County. 

"It's important to us that these children know the community sees them, we know they're there and we want to help them," said Lynn Hart.  

Items Needed for Care Bags

-Soap (bars) or Body Wash (suggested: 8oz. or larger) 
-Shampoo and Conditioner (suggested: 8oz. or larger) 
-Brushes and Combs 
-Washcloths 
-Toothbrushes and Toothpaste (youth & adult) 
-Lip Balm 
-Lotions (suggested: 8oz. or larger) 
-Feminine Products 
-Small Flashlights with Batteries 

Monetary Donations
Make checks payable to Friendship UMC 
(Please note in memo - Care Bags) 

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events