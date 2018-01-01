Athens community drop-off event

The Friendship Baptist Church in Athens is having a Community Drop-Off event Saturday, Mar. 17 from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Volunteers will be at the First National Bank at Hwy. 72 and Lindsey Lane in Athens to take the donations.

Donations go towards children living below the poverty line in Limestone County.

"It's important to us that these children know the community sees them, we know they're there and we want to help them," said Lynn Hart.

Items Needed for Care Bags

-Soap (bars) or Body Wash (suggested: 8oz. or larger)

-Shampoo and Conditioner (suggested: 8oz. or larger)

-Brushes and Combs

-Washcloths

-Toothbrushes and Toothpaste (youth & adult)

-Lip Balm

-Lotions (suggested: 8oz. or larger)

-Feminine Products

-Small Flashlights with Batteries

Monetary Donations

Make checks payable to Friendship UMC

(Please note in memo - Care Bags)