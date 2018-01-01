Walmarts in the Huntsville area receive new innovations

Walmart is expanding it's cutting-edge technology to select stores across North Alabama.

Walmart Supercenters in Muscle Shoals and Athens are among the many receiving upgrades.

Muscle Shoals' Walmart just installed Scan & Go, which allows customers to scan items as they shop and skip the checkout line.

Athens' Walmart installed a Pickup Tower where online shoppers can pick up their items.

"Our customers' time is precious, and we constantly are innovating to save them time and money, so they can better live," says Marketing Manager Brandley Sullivan. "By embracing these technological enhancements, such as Scan & Go and the Pickup Tower in Muscle Shoals and Athens, we are making the shopping experience even more efficient and convenient based on our customers' preferences."

Using Scan & Go

-Download the Scan & Go app onto a mobile phone and open the app inside Walmart, or use the devices available in store.

-Scan the barcode of each item you wish to purchase and then place the item into the shopping cart. No barcode? Quickly look up the item with “Find an Item.”

-As you shop, you will see the running total of the items in your cart.

-Easily checkout and pay in the app.

-Show the receipt from your phone to an associate on the way out.

Using Pickup Tower

-Choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the “Pickup” option at checkout.

-When the item arrives at your local store, an associate loads it into the Pickup Tower and you will receive notification.

-When you arrive at the store, step up to the Pickup Tower and scan the bar code sent to your smartphone.

-You will receive your order in less than a minute.

Walmart is investing $11 billion in 2017 and 2018 in the U.S. in store growth, store remodels, and other innovations.