Athens State awarded grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Athens State University was awarded a $2,000 Youth Literacy Grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The grant is intended to help students with literacy by funding schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations.

According to university officials, the funding will be used to grow current literacy programs by purchasing new materials.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in aid to organizations in 44 states. Officials at Athens State say the foundation has helped over 10 million people.