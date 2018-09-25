Athens State University urges students to register to vote

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and Athens State University is pushing for more college students to register to vote. Only two students registered to vote at Athens State today, but volunteers said this isn't a bad thing because when 60 students came to the table, they were already registered voters.

"I'm getting to the age where I'm more concerned about what's going on," said Aaron Sawyer

Aaron Sawyer is a student at Athens State University. He registered to vote for the first time today. He told WAAY 31, he never considered himself a 'responsible voter' before.

"We don't typically consider ourselves political. I think it's good to be checked sometimes and asked, 'what do you know about voting? Have you tried it? Have you registered?'" Sawyer said.

Sandy Smith with the Limestone Board of Registrars told me in 2016, 21 students registered to vote at Athens State. She said voter registration drives are happening more at the colleges and high schools for younger people to register to vote.

"A lot of the teachers are promoting it. Children and high school students are interested in our future. They know they are the future rulers of this country," said Sandy Smith.

Smith said another reason for a large voter registration turnout at the college is because of the Governor's race and the Limestone County Sheriff's race. Sawyer plans on doing his research before casting his vote for the first time on November 6th.

"I don't want to be an uninformed voter," Smith said.

October 22nd is the last day to register to vote for the November 6th election.