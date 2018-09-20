Adam Chambers was arrested on September 20, 2018 by the Athens Police for his involvement in the recent Limestone County counterfeit money crimes.
Chambers is being held on 36 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree, one count of Possession of a Forgery Device and one count of Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd Degree, as well as several probation violations and bond revocations.
Related Content
- Athens Police arrest third suspect in recent counterfeit money crimes
- Police searching for counterfeiting suspect
- Man arrested for printing counterfeit money
- Investigation into counterfeit money leads to arrest
- How to spot counterfeit money
- High speed chase and counterfeit money lead to an arrest
- Athens police investigating shooting
- Man charged with using counterfeit money to buy gun
- Police: Athens man arrested after shooting 19-year-old
- Athens police arrest man on sex abuse charges
Scroll for more content...