Athens Police arrest third suspect in recent counterfeit money crimes

Adam Chambers was arrested on September 20, 2018 by the Athens Police for his involvement in the recent Limestone County counterfeit money crimes.

Chambers is being held on 36 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree, one count of Possession of a Forgery Device and one count of Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd Degree, as well as several probation violations and bond revocations.