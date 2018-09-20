Clear

Athens Elementary teacher selected as finalist for national award

Sue Noah is a finalist for the 2018 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 5:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Sue Noah, a kindergarten teacher at iAcademy at Athens Elementary School, has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The award honors K-12 mathematics and science teachers, and Noah is one of the three elementary mathematics finalists in Alabama. The teacher awarded nationally will receive $10,000 and a trip to Washington D.C. 

Athens Elementary School principal, Cindy Davis, says Noah is committed to her students.

“Mrs. Noah exceeds expectations every day with her students," Davis said. "She is a passionate educator who cares deeply about the success of her students."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events