Athens Elementary teacher selected as finalist for national award

Sue Noah, a kindergarten teacher at iAcademy at Athens Elementary School, has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The award honors K-12 mathematics and science teachers, and Noah is one of the three elementary mathematics finalists in Alabama. The teacher awarded nationally will receive $10,000 and a trip to Washington D.C.
Athens Elementary School principal, Cindy Davis, says Noah is committed to her students.
“Mrs. Noah exceeds expectations every day with her students," Davis said. "She is a passionate educator who cares deeply about the success of her students."
