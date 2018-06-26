Clear
Athens City closes road for construction

According to Athens' City Officials, Beaty Street will be closed starting at 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Drivers in Athens need to be aware of a road closure happening on June 27th. 

City officials tell WAAY 31, crews will be doing construction on the New Greater Limestone County Camber Of Commerce Facility. 

Drivers should find an alternate route. 

