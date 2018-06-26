Athens City closes road for construction

Drivers in Athens need to be aware of a road closure happening on June 27th.
According to Athens' City officials, Beaty Street will be closed starting at 9:00 a.m. until noon.
City officials tell WAAY 31, crews will be doing construction on the New Greater Limestone County Camber Of Commerce Facility.
Drivers should find an alternate route.
