Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

At least 10 decapitated goats found in an Atlanta-area river

mgnonline.com mgnonline.com

Nearly a dozen decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - An environmental advocacy organization says nearly a dozen decapitated goats have been found in an Atlanta-area river.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper tells news outlets the carcasses were discovered on Wednesday. Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth says he found them while he was patrolling the area in an effort to stop sources of pollution.

Ulseth says he saw one goat while looking from a bridge headed into Cobb County, but then realized it was headless. He says he counted at least 10 of the animals' bodies along the river.

The organization says they didn't have the capability to remove the goats, and urged people to not dump in the Chattahoochee River. Ulseth says it's a source for drinking water.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events