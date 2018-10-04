At least 10 decapitated goats found in an Atlanta-area river

ATLANTA (AP) - An environmental advocacy organization says nearly a dozen decapitated goats have been found in an Atlanta-area river.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper tells news outlets the carcasses were discovered on Wednesday. Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth says he found them while he was patrolling the area in an effort to stop sources of pollution.

Ulseth says he saw one goat while looking from a bridge headed into Cobb County, but then realized it was headless. He says he counted at least 10 of the animals' bodies along the river.

The organization says they didn't have the capability to remove the goats, and urged people to not dump in the Chattahoochee River. Ulseth says it's a source for drinking water.