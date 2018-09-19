Arts Huntsville announces state-funded initiative

Arts Huntsville announced a state-funded initiative, the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative, today at the Von Braun Center Playhouse Theatre.

The project is funded by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and is intended to increase exposure to the arts in schools. Arts Huntsville is one of three organizations in the state to launch the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative.

Two networking and informational sessions will be held for teachers and administrators. The first will be on September 27, 2018 at the Princess Theatre in Decatur from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The second event will be on September 28, 2018 at Yellowhammer Brewing in Huntsville from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Speakers at the event included State Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken and North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative Director Karen Anderson.

“Expanding access to arts instruction in schools presents opportunities to enrich the learning environment and provide students with critical creative thinking abilities as well as valuable life skills,” Anderson said.