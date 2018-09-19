Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Arts Huntsville announces state-funded initiative

Arts Huntsville is one of three organizations in the state to launch the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 3:37 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 3:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Arts Huntsville announced a state-funded initiative, the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative, today at the Von Braun Center Playhouse Theatre.

The project is funded by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and is intended to increase exposure to the arts in schools. Arts Huntsville is one of three organizations in the state to launch the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative. 

Two networking and informational sessions will be held for teachers and administrators. The first will be on September 27, 2018 at the Princess Theatre in Decatur from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The second event will be on September 28, 2018 at Yellowhammer Brewing in Huntsville from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Speakers at the event included State Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken and North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative Director Karen Anderson.

“Expanding access to arts instruction in schools presents opportunities to enrich the learning environment and provide students with critical creative thinking abilities as well as valuable life skills,” Anderson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Few Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events