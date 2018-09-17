Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting reported at Blossomwood Elementary School Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Arts Huntsville announces state-funded initiative

Arts Huntsville is one of three organizations in the state to launch the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 2:37 PM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Arts Huntsville will announce a state-funded initiative, the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. The event will be held at 2 p.m. at the Von Braun Center Playhouse Theatre.

The project is funded by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and is intended to increase exposure to the arts in schools. Arts Huntsville is one of three organizations in the state to launch the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative.

Speakers at the event will include State Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken and North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative Director Karen Anderson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events