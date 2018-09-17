Arts Huntsville announces state-funded initiative

Arts Huntsville will announce a state-funded initiative, the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. The event will be held at 2 p.m. at the Von Braun Center Playhouse Theatre.
The project is funded by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and is intended to increase exposure to the arts in schools. Arts Huntsville is one of three organizations in the state to launch the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative.
Speakers at the event will include State Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken and North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative Director Karen Anderson.
