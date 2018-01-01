Arrests made in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old girl

Three people are behind bars for the murder of a 3-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

Dominique Marshawn Russell, Brittany Nicole Kingston and Martin Arrendondo Evenes, all 26, were booked into the Madison County Jail early Thursday morning on capital murder charges. Russell also was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

They are accused of opening fire at a home on Murray Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A 3-year-old girl who was sleeping in the home on a couch was hit by a bullet. The girl was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Huntsville police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument that began during the day and continued through the event on social media. The argument involved acquaintances of the child's mother, police said.

Russell, Kingston, and Evenes are being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle's office released a statement on the shooting.

"“An innocent child is dead because of a senseless shooting evolving from an argument among reckless adults," Battle's statement read. "No matter the root cause, this is criminal behavior, which we will not tolerate in Huntsville."