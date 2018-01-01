Arrest made in Binford Drive murder

A man wanted for the shooting death of a Huntsville man inside his home has been arrested in New Orleans.

Charles Anthony Mosby, 28, was found Tuesday in New Orleans and detained, Huntsville police said.

Mosby faces a murder charge in the shooting death of Raemon Ross, who was found in his home on Binford Drive Jan. 28. Ross told police who arrived at his home details about the shooting before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Ross told officers Mosby and another person knocked on his door with the intent of robbing him.

Mosby is being processed for extradition and is expected to be back in Huntsville in the next two weeks, police said.

More arrests in the case are expected.