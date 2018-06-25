Armed Forces Celebration Week begins in Huntsville

A week-long celebration of the armed forces is kicking off in Huntsville on Monday.

The Armed Forces Celebration Week will begin with a proclamation signing at the Veterans Memorial on Monroe Street.

Lt. Gen. James H. Dickinson, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command will speak at the signing ceremony at 8 a.m. on behalf of Team Redstone to begin the celebration.

The week is designed to honor those serving in the armed forces as well as employees of Redstone Arsenal.

On Monday night at 6:30 p.m., the Army Materiel Command Band will headline a concert in the park that culminates in a fireworks display. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved into the Von Braun Center.

