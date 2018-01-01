wx_icon Huntsville 38°

School delays because of winter weather

Here are the schools delaying start times:

Posted: Jan. 7, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 7:35 AM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Jackson County Schools closed Monday morning due to icy road conditions across the area.

DeKalb County Schools, Fort Payne City Schools and Cornerstone Christian Academy also closed Monday.

Marshall County and Scottsboro City Schools delayed start time by 3 hours.

The following school districts delayed start time by 2 hours:
Albertville City
Guntersville City
Lincoln County, Tenn.

Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville delayed until Noon Monday.

DeKalb County government offices are delaying for two hours, opening at 10 Monday morning.

All senior centers in Jackson County will close all day Monday.

