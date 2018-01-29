Are murder rates on the rise in Huntsville?

The murder of 34-year-old Reamon Ross marked Huntsville's sixth homicide in less than a month.

Three of them happened in five days.

On Jan. 1 Adrian Porter was killed in the first homicide of the year on Sparkman Drive, then on Jan. 18 Brandon Thornton was killed on Marianawoods.

The next homicide happened on Jan. 21 when Betty Scale was strangled to death on Ford Place.

Three days later, on Jan. 24, Dimitrick Mims was shot and killed on West Tucker.

Two days after that, on Jan. 26, William Walker was killed on Rime Village.

Most recently, on Jan. 28, a shooting on Binford claimed the life of Reamon Ross.

That's six murders in 29 days.

The Huntsville Police Department told WAAY 31 they believe that there was only one criminal homicide in the first 29 days of 2017.

Police also said there were 15 criminal homicides in 2016, and they made arrests in 14 of those cases. In 2017 there were 22 criminal homicides and 21 arrests.

WAAY 31 spoke with Tarsha Freeman, a mother of three who lives near the scene of Sunday's murder. When we told her how many homicides the city has seen this month she told WAAY 31 she wasn't surprised.

"You can never not be shocked by the things that are going on. It's always something. It's always something. So you can never be shocked about a lot of the stuff that happens in this community," Freeman said.

The Huntsville Police Department told WAAY 31 it has yet to make arrests in three of the six cases.