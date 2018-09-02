Ardmore trailer fire rekindles a few hours later

Bobo Fire Department Chief tells WAAY31 3 adults and 1 child were left without a home after their trailer on Old Road Bed Road caught fire after 1pm on Sunday. Around 4 hours later the trailer caught fire again. No injuries were reported. The fire began underneath the trailer home. The first fire took 20 minutes to put out, and Bobo Fire Department Chief told WAAY31 they expect to leave the scene by 9pm Sunday.
Red Cross came to the trailer to help. Bobo, Toney, Hazel Green, and Harvert Fire Departments were all involved Sunday.
