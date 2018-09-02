Clear

Ardmore trailer fire rekindles a few hours later

A trailer fire in Ardmore has rekindled.

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 8:09 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Bobo Fire Department Chief tells WAAY31 3 adults and 1 child were left without a home after their trailer on Old Road Bed Road caught fire after 1pm on Sunday. Around 4 hours later the trailer caught fire again. No injuries were reported. The fire began underneath the trailer home. The first fire took 20 minutes to put out, and Bobo Fire Department Chief told WAAY31 they expect to leave the scene by 9pm Sunday.

Red Cross came to the trailer to help. Bobo, Toney, Hazel Green, and Harvert Fire Departments were all involved Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events