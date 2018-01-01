Clear

Arby's on University Drive catches fire

No word yet on what may have caused of the fire, but the Fire Marshall will review surveillance video from inside the restaurant.

The Arby’s on University Avenue and Independence Drive catches fire Monday.

Huntsville fire department told WAAY 31 the blaze started on exterior wall, near the main entrance, and traveled up in the attic. The side entrance to the eatery sustained the bulk of the damage.

HFD said no employees were hurt. Everyone was able to get out safely. One firefighter suffered minor injuries from fallen debris.

It’s unclear how long the Fast food restaurant will be closed.

