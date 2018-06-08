Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

CNN has confirmed Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61-years-old. His cause of death is suicide, according to CNN. According to CNN, Bourdain was in France working on an episode of his award winning series "Parts Unknown."

Scroll for more content...

His close friend found Bourdain unrepsonsive in his hotel room early Friday morning.

Bourdain will always be remembered for his work in the kitchen and in the media.

Through his books and TV shows, he brought his audience world wide showing them culture, travel and food.

The CNN statement said: "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much."

Strasbourg police and emergency services did not immediately have information about the death.