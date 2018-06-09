Clear

Another round of showers and storms Sunday afternoon

Not much rain anticipated for Sunday but those that do could get a nice soaking.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 5:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Our pattern is about to shift from hot and dry to unsetteled. 

Over the next several days we will see a chance for showers and storms. These storms will primarily be during the afternoon and evening but the mornings should stay fairly dry. 

We are not tacking any damaging storms but lightning and heavy rain would be the biggest impacts. 

Between now and next Friday the Valley could see between 1" - 3" of rainfall. That will largely depend how many storms you get over your exact location. 

