Chances for snow return early this week for the Valley

A cold front will move across the Valley on Tuesday and brings the likelihood of accumulating snow.

Scroll for more content...

The biggest difference between the last event and this one will be the temperatures leading up to the onset of snowfall. Along with the amount of moisture in place. Last time we got too much dry air injected into the system and we were left with some light snow that really never stuck. This go around there looks to be more moisture and temperatures will only be in the 40s the day before as opposed to hitting 70.

The start times for this system will be mid morning for northwest Alabama and slowly moving across the Valley until exiting Sand Mountain late in the afternoon.

As of right now, we are looking at a dusting to one inch of snow for the whole area.

What we are watching for very closely is the amount of moisture that this system will have. If the moisture looks to increase so will our snow totals.

After the front we will see very cold air rush back in so black ice would be another issue as well. We could be under freezing from Monday night until Thursday morning.