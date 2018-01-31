wx_icon Huntsville 44°

Another Huntsville City Schools student gets perfect ACT score

Lynnlee Poe also is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 9:45 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 9:45 AM

A second Huntsville City Schools student is celebrating a perfect ACT score.

Grissom High School senior Lynnlee Poe said she "actually screamed a little bit," when she pulled her test results up on her phone.

Prepscholar.com reports only 2,760 students earned a perfect 36 last year, out of more than 2 million.

Poe, who is also a 2018 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, is considering a major in biochemistry at the University of Alabama followed by medical school, according to Huntsville City Schools.

New Century Technology High School senior Megan Cooper also scored perfect on the test this year.

