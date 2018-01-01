Another Freeze Wednesday Morning

A Freeze Warning is in effect Wednesday morning from 1 AM through 9 AM. Freezing temperatures will be cold enough for a prolonged period sufficient to cause damage to crops and other plants. Take steps to protect your plants from damage.

Scroll for more content...

Temperatures will drop this evening from 50s to 40s by 6 PM, then into the 30s by 9 PM. Temperatures will drop below freezing soon after midnight. The low by morning will be near 27 degrees. Wednesday morning will be clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 20s warming into the lower 30s through 8 AM. We will warm through the 40s and up to around 51 degrees for a high.

Thursday morning will start near freezing, but bigger warming will begin in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s through this weekend. With the warming comes rain. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible after noon Friday. Rain will increase Friday night and fall through 8-10 AM Saturday. The rest of Saturday will be dry. Most of the weekend may be salvagable. Saturday night and Sunday morning will remain dry. Rain could begin increasing again late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.