Another Freeze Likely Tuesday Morning

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM Monday. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 4 AM until 9 AM Tuesday. Another period of below-freezing temperatures is likely, and it could damage spring buds on plants.

The wind will ease this evening. That doesn't mean the wind will go away. It will still blow around 10 MPH through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop through the 40s this evening beneath a clear sky. Tonight will stay clear. The low by morning will be 31 degrees.

Expect high 20s and lower 30s heading out the door Tuesday morning. Wind chills will be within 5 degrees of the temperatures.

Jackets will be necessary again as you're heading off to work or school. The morning will warm through the 40s. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 50s beneath sunshine. Another freeze is likely Wednesday morning.

Appreciable warming will begin on Thursday and continue on Friday. As is often the case, that warming will lead to more rain late Friday night and Saturday. Another storm system may come close enough for more rain on Sunday and Monday.