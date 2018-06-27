Clear
An ongoing severe threat

Strong to severe storms are still plaguing the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 9:13 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Storms today will be scattered in nature, but those that are on the strong to severe side can produce damaging wind and hail.  Winds gusting over 60 mph will be the main threat today and overall, the risk for damaging hail is fairly low.

By 3 PM today, storms will start popping up across the landscape.  The risk for severe storms is mainly focused east of I-65, through Jackson, Lincoln, northern DeKalb and Madison Counties.  However, all of North Alabama can see stronger storms today.

Buckle up for the long haul...we don't lose the oppressive heat and afternoon storms anytime soon.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
