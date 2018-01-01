An Athens neighborhood concerned over beaver dams causing flooding and mosquitoes

An Athens neighborhoos county is voicing their concern tonight after they say the city of Athens isn't doing enough

to take care of beaver dams in the area, which they also say is leading to flooding and excessive mosquitoes.

However, the city told WAAY 31 -- they're coming out to the area once a week to deal with the issue.

"We've been given excuse after excuse and you know if its not taken care of before summer time it will be a breeding ground for mosquitoes," said D.W. Daws, who has lived near the problem area over 45 yeas.

Like many others in this community just west of downtown Athens, D.W. Daws is upset..

"Just cleaning out [the ditch] is not going to solve the problem until those beavers have been trapped or whatever they do to them," Daws said.

"The mosquitoes problem is getting worse and worse, I see snakes, worse and worse," said James Holt, who also lives right across from the swamp.

Both Daws and Holt say for the past three years, the beaver dams in the area have led to flooding, mosqitoes, snakes and a significant

eyesore across from both their properties.

"There's actually another ditch that needs to be walked up and cleared out of the beavers," Holt said.

When we reached out to the City of Athens --- they told us they've been clearing out the dams in the ditches along B rownsferry road and plan to do so each Thursday -- but are only allowed to do so in the public right of way.

The main issue -- according to neighbors -- lies within private property. Though, the city says -- they can't touch that. In fact, they say those that own the land rejected the city's access to get the root of the dam altogether.

We tried reaching out to the head of Athens public works for *more* detail -- but he did not return our call.

Both Holt and Daws say -- they just want to live without the flood, snakes and mosquitoes brought on by the water created by those beaver dams hidden in the swamp.

"It's also a health hazard and a safety hazard out here," Daws said.