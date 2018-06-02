American Legion building getting new paint, flooring

This morning nearly 50 volunteers from Home Depot and other non-profit organizations met up at the American Legion building on Drake Avenue.

Scroll for more content...

They brought truckloads of paint, concrete, and yard tools.

Over the next few days volunteers will paint the inside and outside of the building, lay down new hardwood flooring, replace flag poles, and cut the grass.

American Legion manager Channa O'Keefe told WAAY 31 her organization couldn't have made these improvements without help.

"It means the world to us. It's something we've been wanting to do for a long time. We just could not come up the funding to do it, and for Home Depot to come in and do it for us that means the world to us," O'Keefe said.

Volunteers started working at 8:00 a.m., and they will wrap up either tomorrow or Friday depending on the weather.