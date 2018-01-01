Albertville man faces federal heroin and gun charges

A federal grand jury has indicted an Albertville man accused of distributing heroin and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of Alabama says a three-count indictment was filed against 60-year-old Michael Dillen Moore in district court.

Investigators say Moore in 2016 possessed heroin with the intent to distribute it in Marshall County. He was also possessing a .22-caliber derringer firearm. Moore was convicted of felony charges in 1983, which led to the firearm possession charge.

Moore could face up to 35 years in prison if he is convicted of all three charges along with a $1 million fine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.

Moore is still listed in the Marshall County Jail on a county drug trafficking charge.