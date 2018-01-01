Albertville man charged with trafficking meth

An Albertville man remains behind bars following a Saturday drug trafficking arrest in Etowah County.

Deputies say Thomas Wayne Wilemon, 46, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after a deputy searched his vehicle off U.S. 431 in Boaz.

Investigators say a deputy observed Wilemon in a gas station parking lot in the Etowah County portion of Boaz. The deputy said he knew Wilemon had a warrant for his arrest for violating his probation, so he approached his vehicle.

The deputy says he searched Wilemon after placing him under arrest and found a small bag of methamphetamine in his pocket. Investigators later searched his vehicle, where they say they recovered a soda can with a false bottom. There were approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine in the false bottom. Authorities say they also recovered needles, pills and digital scales.

Wilemon remains in the Etowah County Jail. on a $101,000 bond for the drug charges, but he is being held after having his probation revoked.