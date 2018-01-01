wx_icon Huntsville 39°

Several area schools shutting down due to flu

Classes were cancelled until next week.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 2:12 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 4:03 PM

Several area schools are cancelling classes due to the recent flu outbreak.

Albertville City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday. Individual schools will determine if extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled. Year-round employees will work a half-day Thursday sanitizing schools.

Boaz City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday.

Cullman County Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday.

Fayetteville City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday.

Guntersville City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday.

Marshall County Schools - Closed until Feb 13.

