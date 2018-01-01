Several area schools shutting down due to flu

Several area schools are cancelling classes due to the recent flu outbreak.
Albertville City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday. Individual schools will determine if extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled. Year-round employees will work a half-day Thursday sanitizing schools.
Boaz City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday.
Cullman County Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday.
Fayetteville City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday.
Guntersville City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday.
Marshall County Schools - Closed until Feb 13.