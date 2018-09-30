Clear

Alabama to receive $2 million in Uber settlement

A data breach involving Uber and all U.S. states is being settled with millions in payouts.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama is getting $2 million from a nationwide settlement involving Uber.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says the money is the state's portion of a $148 million agreement with the ridesharing company.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia are part of the settlement, which stems from a data breach about personal information of Uber drivers in 2016. The company failed to report what happened for a year.

A statement from Marshall's office says Alabama didn't have a law requiring notification of data breaches at the time. But a law has since been passed to address such situations, and the settlement came under the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The statement says hackers gained access to personal information about some 600,000 Uber drivers nationwide two years ago.

