An Alabama teacher is on paid administrative leave as school leaders look into an allegation of a racial slur aimed at students.

ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reports Hoover City Schools has placed a Hoover High School teacher on leave while the school system conducts an investigation.

The district would not release the teacher's name, but officials say the incident was reported Friday, and there may be a recording as well.

The teacher was placed on leave Monday afternoon.